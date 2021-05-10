Fulham were relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status.
The result meant London club Fulham would join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier Championship next season.
Scott Parker’s side had to avoid defeat on Monday to maintain their slim hopes of beating the drop.
