Fulham were relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status.

The result meant London club Fulham would join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier Championship next season.

Scott Parker’s side had to avoid defeat on Monday to maintain their slim hopes of beating the drop.

