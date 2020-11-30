Fulham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after finally solving their penalty woes in a shock 2-1 win at Leicester on Monday.

Scott Parker's side won for just the second time in the league this season thanks to Ademola Lookman's opener and Ivan Cavaleiro's penalty.

Fulham had missed three of their four previous penalties this term, but Cavaleiro held his nerve to convert from the spot for the crucial second goal.

It was an emotional success for the Cottagers, with Lookman celebrating his goal by displaying one of Papa Bouba Diop's Senegal shirts after Fulham's former midfielder died aged 42 at the weekend.

