The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire model is an exhilarating motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of performance, technology and design in the two-wheel world.

The LiveWire motorcycle delivers the look, feel and unique sound of a Harley-Davidson product: top-of-the-line components, premium finishes, and advanced design and technology.

The 2020 LiveWire model is the first in a broad portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish Harley-Davidson as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles.

Its debut is a significant part of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan to accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally.