In a wide-ranging interview with Times of Malta's editor-in-chief Herman Grech, former prime minister Joseph Muscat speaks about his legacy, corruption and the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He is interviewed for the first time on camera since a public inquiry into the murder found the state should shoulder responsibility.

During the 80-minute sit-down, published in full on Monday, Muscat said he would never "ditch" his old friend and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

And he refused to rule out a return to politics despite reigning amid scandal as prime minister 19 months ago in the wake of the murder case.