A breathtaking photograph of the full moon behind the newly restored spire of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral has showcased the ongoing restoration efforts made possible through the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal.

In the foreground, the Gardjola or watchtower of St Michael’s Bastion, completes the scene. Photo: Daniel Cilia

Captured by local photographer Daniel Cilia, the new image shows a Hunter’s full moon in Malta’s night sky above the capital city, serving as a fitting celestial backdrop to the majesty of the pro-cathedral’s spire. In the foreground, the Gardjola or watchtower of St Michael’s Bastion completes the scene.

The spire – a key part of Valletta’s iconic skyline – was recently unveiled following extensive restoration funded through the dedicated efforts of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal.

Established in 2017, the appeal now draws ever closer to reaching its target figure of approximately €9 million needed to complete the urgent structural works to the historic cathedral’s belltower, spire and stonework. The sum collected to date includes €4.2 million from an EU grant; and last month, the appeal hosted a very successful international online timed auction, which raised €60,600 via winning bids received worldwide.

More information about the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal is available at this website.