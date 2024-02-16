Registered full-time employment in September increased by 8% compared to a year earlier, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 3.5%, the National Statistics Office said.

According to administrative data provided by Jobsplus, the labour supply (excluding part-timers), increased by 8% over one year, reaching 278,677.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (20,549) and an increase in registered unemployment (49).

Registered full-time employment

Administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities contributed mostly to the increase in employment.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 20,342 to reach 226,221. Public sector full-time employment increased by 207 to reach 51,452.

The number of people registered as full-time self-employed rose by 726, while the number of people registered as employees increased by 19,823.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 8.4% and 7.3%, respectively over 2022 levels.

Registered part-time employment in September increased by 6.3% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 41,134 up by 8.7%. Employees whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,926, up by 3.5% when compared to the same month in 2022.