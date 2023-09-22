Registered full time employment in April compared to the same month a year ago increased by 8.2%, while part time employment as a primary job increased by 3.8%, the National Statistics Office said.

Quoting administrative data provided by Jobsplus, it said that, over a period of one year, the labour supply, excluding part timers, reached 269,490.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (20,340) and a marginal increase in registered unemployment (three people).

Registered full-time employment  

Administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities contributed mostly to the increase in employment.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 20,448 persons to 217,505. Public sector full-time employment decreased by 108 to 51,019.

The number of people registered as full-time self-employed rose by 676, while the number of people registered as employees increased by 19,664.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 8.6% and 7.5%, respectively.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment increased by 6.7%. The sectors that mostly contributed to the overall increase were professional, scientific and technical activities followed by transportation and storage.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 39,867 up by 9.3%.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,373.

