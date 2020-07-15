Registered full-time employment in December increased by 6.3% while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.9% when compared to the same month last year, the National Statistics Office said.

It said that according to administrative data provided by Jobsplus, the full-time labour supply in December increased by 6.2% over a period of one year, reaching 227,345.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (13,335) and a decline in registered unemployment (123).

Registered full-time employment

When December 2019 is compared to December 2018, the highest increase in employment was brought about by administrative and support service activities and construction, with 2,368 and 2,137 persons respectively.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 12,249 persons to 176,930. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,086 persons to 48,773.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,403 when compared to December 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 11,932. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 6.1% and 6.5% respectively over 2018 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in December 2019 went up by 6.2% when compared to the same month in 2018.

The overall increase was mainly generated by professional, scientific and technical activities and wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

On the other hand, accommodation and food services activities registered a drop of 188 persons when compared to December 2018.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 30,515, up by 10.3% when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totaled 35,442, up by 2.9% when compared to 2018.