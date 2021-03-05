Full-time employment increased, while part-time employment as a primary job decreased last October when compared to the same month in 2019, according to national data.

The National Statistics Office said on Friday data provided by Jobsplus shows that the labour supply, excluding part-timers, increased by 4.7 per cent.

The highest increase in employment was brought about by administrative and support service activities and human health and social work activities.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 7,272 people to 181,710. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,792 persons to 50,432.

Full-time employment for men and women went up by 3.6 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.

Registered part-time employment meanwhile decreased by 3.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2019.