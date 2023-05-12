Registered full-time employment in December 2022 increased by 8.4 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 3.3 per cent.

Jobplus administrative data provided to the National Statistics Office show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) reached 263,807 people.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (20,256) and a decrease in registered unemployment (121).

Registered full-time employment

During the last month of 2022, administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities contributed the most to the increase in employment.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 20,705 people to 211,724.

Public sector full-time employment decreased by 449 people to 51,037.

The number of those registered as full-time self-employed meanwhile rose by 597 when compared to December 2021, while the number of people registered as employees increased by 19,659.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in December 2022 increased by 6.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.

The sectors that contributed to the overall increase were professional, scientific and technical activities, followed by the transportation and storage sector.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 38,700 - up by 9.5 per cent.