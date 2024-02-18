GasanZammit Motors Ltd has just unveiled the fully electric Volvo EX30, a vehicle poised to redefine the driving experience. This weekend, one had to chance to test-drive the car, which seamlessly combines the agility of a compact vehicle with the robust performance of a true powerhouse.

The new fully electric Volvo EX30 represents a significant addition to Volvo’s expanding EV line-up. Designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, it meets the evolving demands of environmentally conscious drivers in a fast-growing segment. This compact SUV also embodies the safety standards that has come to be expected from the Swedish stalwart.

With a starting price of €39,900, Volvo customers can experience the premium quality and sustainability of an all-electric SUV at a competitive price point.

For more info, visit www.volvocars. com/mt/.