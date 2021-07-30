Fully vaccinated adults and children without an ID card can now obtain a COVID-19 jab certificate, using a newly introduced token system.

At least 14 days must have passed from the person's final vaccine dose in order for them to be able to access their certificate.

The system, announced by the Health Ministry on Friday, will allow anyone without a local ID card to obtain proof of vaccination by generating a token through https://healthtoken.gov.mt

The following details must be inputted to generate a token:

1. Hospital/ID number

2. Date of birth

3. Mobile number

4. E-mail address

They will then receive an SMS featuring a token number that can be used instead of an ID number when applying for a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at https://certifikatvaccin.gov.mt.

Every person without a local ID card who was vaccinated at a walk-in clinic has been given a hospital number.

Anyone requiring further information can call 145.