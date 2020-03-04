Malta's tastiest food trucks will unpack their delights at Bisazza Street on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

From Asian to pizza and all cuisines in between, the Bisazza Street Food Fest will satisfy your hunger for adventure.

Add to that beer stands, sweet corners and live entertainment and you have a winner.

The Bisazza Street Food Fest is a Bisazza Street Culture event powered by Times Events.

The Bisazza Street Food Fest will be held on Friday, March 20 from midday till 9pm and Saturday, March 21 from 10am till 9pm.

For more information contact Daniela Said or visit the event page on Facebook.