The Fun Factory, a leading provider of summer programmes for children as young as three, has been recognised with an Award for Excellence by Drama Africa and Helen O'Grady International (India).

The Award for Excellence recognises organisations that provide high-quality summer school programmes for children and teens. The Fun Factory was selected for this honour based on its commitment to providing engaging and enriching summer experiences that promote personal growth, social development, and academic success.

"We are thrilled to receive this award," said Alan Montanaro, director of The Fun Factory. "Our team works tirelessly to create fun and educational summer programmes that inspire children and help them reach their full potential. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers".

The Fun Factory Summer Musicals are designed to provide children with opportunities to learn new skills, explore their interests, and make new friends in a safe and supportive environment. Programmes include a wide range of activities, including drama, dance, song, crafts, games and personal enrichment.

"This year we will be sinking our teeth into four different musicals that we know the children will love – because they chose them", concluded Montanaro.

For more information about The Fun Factory and its summer school programmes, please go to www.maltadrama.com.