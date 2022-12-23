The Fun Fit Five programme has proved to be an enjoyable one so far as the coaches involved in this project are delighted with the feedback received by the students.

Back in September, the Malta FA in collaboration with MCAST launched this Fun Fit Five project which gives the opportunity to a trio of Year 4 classes to have one lesson of physical activity every single day.

The schools taking part in this programme are Żejtun Primary School (St Thomas Moore College), Rabat Primary School (St Nicholas College) and Pieta’ Primary School (Dun Ġorġ Preca College).

More details on SportsDesk.