Finland may only have a few land-based casinos – but this hasn’t stopped gambling from gaining a lot of popularity in recent years. This is especially when it comes to online gambling – which offers Finnish players the opportunity to enjoy playing slot machines, classic games and new favourites by top developers.

To keep players entertained, developers and operators are constantly developing new content – as well as offering players various bonuses to give them more bang for their buck.

Best casino bonuses (parhaat casino bonukset in Finnish) offered to Finnish players vary in style and substance – but in essence, they all follow the same plot. Basically, a bonus is an advantage that an online casino offers its players, based on a number of terms. Offered to new players as well as loyal customers, bonuses are often in the form of advantages – such as free spins – or money, based on the deposit amount a player works. A typical bonus based on the deposit money would be, for instance, an online casino offering a bonus of up to 100 per cent, with a wagering requirement of x25, for sports betting.

Players will find that in most cases, the best bonus offered by an online casino is the first deposit bonus. Here, players should be careful to maximise their bonus money – so they should register with a casino that offers to, for instance, double their deposit amount or offers them a 100 per cent bonus.

The deposit amount is not the only requirement – as online casinos usually include other conditions, such as maximum bet, time limit – where bonuses would be time-bound – and game recycling requirements.

Bonuses can be seen as free money – but there are always strings attached. So even if an online casino offers very generous percentages or maximum amounts, these should not be the sole determining factor – as the more a casino gives players, the more they have to recycle it.

When choosing the best bonus, players should also pay attention to how they can redeem their bonus. In most cases, an online casino makes it very easy and adds the deposit bonus to a player’s game account automatically after the deposit. If players do not redeem their bonus immediately, they can do so from the ‘bonuses’ section of their game account.

However, some casino bonuses are only redeemable with certain payment methods – so even if an online casino accepts the most popular payment methods, the terms of a bonus may be tied to specific payment methods or wallets.

In all cases, players should always read the bonus terms carefully in order to avoid unpleasant surprises and make the most of the bonuses offered to Finnish players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.