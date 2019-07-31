Atlas Group employees recently spent a summer afternoon by the pool at Castello dei Baroni in Wardija, an event organised by the company’s social club.

Employees enjoyed the afternoon off as well as the flowing refreshments, snacks and ice cream by the pool. Once the sun set, they were treated to dinner.

The event was organised by the Atlas Group Social Club made up of Margherita Cachia, David Briffa, Lara Calleja, Nickyle Spiteri Tabone, Christabel Spiteri Tabone, Luke Galea, Nicholas Borg and Becky D’Ugo.

The Atlas Social Club organises various events during the year, including the popular annual treasure hunt, quiz nights and Christmas party.

These events give employees the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company in an informal and relaxed atmosphere.