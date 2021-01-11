An emergency fund set up last year to help voluntary organizations overcome the challenges of COVID-19 has been extended until March by another €150,000.

The scheme was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Voluntary Organisations Clifton Grima at Palazzo Falson, one of the museums that benefited from the scheme, on Monday.

The 800-year-old palace, which is run by the voluntary Organisation Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, found itself having to close its doors due to restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. With no revenue from visitors, curator Caroline Tonna said the fund was instrumental in keeping museum afloat.

“As a foundation we organise exhibitions and work on publications that share the story and culture of Malta,” Tonna said.

“Thanks to this fund we could continue our work even when our doors were closed, with our staff taking their work digital and keeping contact with people during a most difficult time.”

The parliamentary secretary added that many voluntary organisations had continued to work throughout the pandemic to provide vital services without much pomp and circumstance.

“Where we see something that is working for the common good, it is our duty to continue to support it,” Grima said.

“This aid goes to show how the government holds voluntary organisations close to its heart, even in the challenging times we’re living in. Wholeheartedly, and in the name of all Maltese and Gozitans, I would like to thank volunteers for their acts of kindness. It is in such moments that the nation’s union and generosity, this country is known for, stand out.”

Some 125 groups benefited from the first stage of the scheme.

This fund is administered by the Malta Council for the Voluntary sector in collaboration with the Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations. Applications can be filled in and submitted online on www.vofundung.org.mt. More information may be found on the official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MaltaCouncilVoluntarySector/ and on www.maltacvs.org.