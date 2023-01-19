The government has announced a €2 million aid fund for small and medium sized enterprises, promising that the application process will not be complicated.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri said businesses may apply to the fund to buy machinery and equipment.

The scheme opens on February 1, replacing other schemes. It is financed by the European Union.

The minister observed that many businesses do not apply for EU funds because the process is complicated. He promising that this time the process will be simplified.