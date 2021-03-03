A programme that funds job placement opportunities for students studying ICT or related subjects is to receive a funding boost, to incentivise private firms to take on young trainees.

The MITA Student Placement Programme for 2021 will have an €800,000 budget, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said, with companies receiving a 75 per cent reimbursement of basic salary costs, compared to the 50 per cent they received previously.

In practical terms, participating private organisations will benefit from an additional student salary of around €500 per student employed as part of the program, he said.

Reimbursement for the public sector will remain at 100 per cent of salary.

Placements last for 11 weeks during the summer, starting in July, for a total of 330 hours. Students who have completed the second year of Junior College, Higher Secondary or are studying at diploma level in ICT in a tertiary education institution are all eligible for placements.

Through their placement, they will be able to assist the work of ICT in the public and private sectors and in non-governmental organisations.

Over the last five years, around €2.5 million has been invested in student salaries as part of this initiative, which has helped over 1,700 students. Based on the average of previous years, it is estimated that around 350 students will be benefiting from this program, Schembri said.

The programme will enable employers to have “a more diversified workforce” by employing younger people with new talents leading to a variety of ideas.

MITA executive chairman Tony Sultana said that this is the 13th consecutive year that MITA is launching the Student Placement Program. In these 13 years, MITA has invested more than €5 million in SPP, giving work experience opportunities to about 3,200 students.

Applications are open until April 9 and can be downloaded online.