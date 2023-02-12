Fundación MAPFRE will allocate an initial aid of €100,000 to contribute to the supply of essential goods in the most affected areas by the earthquakes in Turkey. It is currently finalising the delivery of tents, blankets and sleeping bags, and in the short term, it will provide prefabricated housing to start steadily relocating those people who have lost their homes.

It has also launched a micro-donation campaign at www.fundacionmapfre.org.

During the presentation of the group’s results last week, Antonio Huertas, chairman of MAPFRE and Fundación MAPFRE, expressed his support and solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and called for the generosity of society, indicating that “right now every little helps”.

Those interested in helping Turkey can do so at www.fundacionmapfre.org or directly through this link: www.fundacionmapfre.org/accion-social/proyectos/nacionales/se-solidario/conoce-los-proyectos/ayuda-urgente-terremoto-turquia/.