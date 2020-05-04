Fundación Mapfre, a non-profit foundation of the Mapfre Group, has donated 100,000 facemasks to Malta.

During an event held on Monday at the Health Ministry, Mapfre Middlesea chairman Martin Galea and Mapfre Malta CEO Felipe Navarro presented the donation to Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Ing. Karl Farrugia from the Health Ministry.

This initiative forms part of a global programme whereby Fundación Mapfre has allocated a budget of €35 million to support a range of urgent medical and community needs. These address the shortage of critical supplies for medical professionals and first responders in 27 countries around the world.

Mapfre Malta CEO Felipe Navarro said: “We recognise that these uncertain times have created unique challenges for all of us. This pandemic is generating hardships for millions around the world, and stretching the resources of countries of all sizes.

"However, we do see a silver lining in all this. We see the emergence of a nationwide desire to be of service to the most vulnerable amongst us. We see an opportunity for solidarity and giving something back to the local community, hence the contribution of the face masks by Fundación Mapfre.”

Mapfre Middlesea chairman Martin Galea thanked all those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for their invaluable contribution in keeping us healthy and safe.

He also praised the role of the Health Minister and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci for the leadership they are demonstrating in these challenging times. He said that the courage and strength of all those involved in managing this crisis are an important source of encouragement, shining a light amid the uncertainty which the country and the world are facing.

Ing. Karl Farrugia, managing director of the sourcing and supply chain management within the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit of the Health Department, said these masks will be distributed to healthcare workers as first responders within the national health system.

Fearne thanked Fundación Mapfre for supporting health workers during these challenging times. He added that though Government is making sure to stock up on personal protective equipment, initiatives such as this, from the private sector’s end, will further help Malta to be prepared when facing a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.