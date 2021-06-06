Just over a year ago, Fundación MAPFRE decided that its most important task in the face of the outbreak of the pandemic and the massive lockdowns of the world population should be to help people overcome COVID-19.

The foundation thus decided to allocate €30 million to provide medical and sanitary material, and for emergency social aid, to the most vulnerable societies in nearly 30 countries around the world.

Besides, Fundación MAPFRE also donated €5 million to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) to accelerate the research of the vaccine. This organism is not only a centre of recognised world prestige but has also been one of those that achieved the greatest success in producing the vaccine against the previous coronavirus epidemic, SARS.

Thanks to this donation from Fundación MAPFRE, the largest single donation in its history, three vaccine models have already been developed, one of which has recently concluded the pre-clinical phase with highly encouraging results.

Additionally, it is also working with the objective that these vaccines can be distributed without special conservation conditions as is the case with current vaccines, which opens the door to a wide distribution that could reach all regions of the planet when their production is launched.

In an event attended by Fundación MAPFRE’s vice president Ignacio Baeza, the CSIC thanked the foundation for its contribution that has promoted nearly 100 research projects against COVID-19. The research has not focused only on vaccines; progress has already been made in other lines of action against the coronavirus, such as new biodegradable FFP2 masks with virucidal to eliminate the risk of contamination from the mask itself, among other developments of equipment for protection, and more accurate diagnostic kits for virus detection.

In Europe, progress is being made towards mass vaccination, but the same is not happening in other regions of the planet, which is why Fundación MAPFRE has decided to allocate an additional €10 million this year to help people overcome the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. These lines of action are focused on Latin America, in the countries where MAPFRE is present.