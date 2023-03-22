The purpose of the Fundación Mapfre Social Outreach Awards is to recognize the commitment, generosity, and charitability demonstrated by individuals and entities that have performed outstanding work to benefit society, in a variety of areas such as social outreach, science, road safety, health promotion, and culture.

These awards are international and each winner will receive a prize of €30,000. The last day for submitting proposals is May 31. There are four categories in total.

The José Manuel Martínez Martínez Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who throughout their life have made contributions to improving the lives of others, not only professionally but from a personal perspective as well, through initiatives that have supported charitable causes.

Award for Entity with the Best Track Record in Social Causes. The purpose of this category is to recognize the work of entities that have performed relevant and highly impactful activities in the areas of society, culture, road safety, accident prevention, or health promotion. To select the winner of this award, the judging panel will assess the effectiveness of the projects and the social relevance of the work performed.

Award for Project or Initiative with the Best Social Impact. This category recognizes outstanding projects that contribute to substantial improvement of many people’s lives. The judging panel will take into account the significance of the initiative, its degree of innovation and originality, and its capacity for being expanded to apply to other similar situations.

11th Julio Castelo Matrán International Insurance Award. The purpose of this award is to recognize unpublished or recently published scientific works that contribute to expansion of insurance activity in society, and that promote economic stability and solidarity through insurance and social protection.

Fundación Mapfre is a non-profit organisation whose main objective is to contribute to the progress of society, improve people's quality of life and promote equal opportunities through activities carried out in more than 30 countries. In 2022, more than five million people benefited from its 260 programmes.

The terms and conditions and link to the proposal form can be found here.