For the fifth consecutive year, Fundación MAPFRE is supporting Inspire Foundation through a generous donation which allows the continuation of specialised services for children and adults with disability. Over €200,000 have been contributed to cover the running costs of one of Inspire’s therapeutic facilities, the multisensory rooms, throughout these years.

Inspire Foundation’s multisensory rooms are a unique service offered to individuals with various disabilities. The service enables professionals to work with their clients to help them achieve their goals, or as a means of complementing any existing therapies they may be undergoing.

The multisensory rooms are designed to be a fun environment which assists clients in meeting their therapeutic needs. They are aimed towards educating Inspire Foundation’s clients through the stimulation of their senses, helping individuals who face difficulties in everyday activities.

The challenges these clients may experience range from struggling to pay attention, restlessness, difficulty in engaging with others and behavioural challenges. As such, the multisensory theatres are used to create events which focus on particular senses such as touch, vision, sound and movement. They give people control – sometimes even for the first time in their lives. The multisensory rooms enable people with any degree of disability to change and influence their environments in a positive way.

For the first time, MAPFRE Middlesea’s new president and CEO, Javier Moreno González, paid a visit to Inspire Foundation.

“We feel privileged to be able to help out such initiatives. We are pleased to once again pledge our support towards Inspire Foundation, who are doing commendable work to help these families. The support demonstrated by Fundacion MAPFRE is very much appreciated, especially when we know that the beneficiaries of these multisensory rooms will be enjoying the best intervention,” he said.

Antonello Gauci, Inspire CEO, commented: “Inspire is driven to empower disabled persons to achieve their goals and to thrive. Facilities such as these multisensory rooms, and the intervention provided within them, help to arm our service users with the tools and skills they need to achieve their potential. We are grateful to MAPFRE for their ongoing support throughout these years which has enabled Inspire to continue to deliver this-much needed therapeutic media to so many individuals.”

Inspire Foundation provides educational, therapeutic and leisure services to children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities and developmental disorders. The organisation’s educational and therapeutic services are accredited by the National Autistic Society (UK). In fact, the multisensory therapy intervention offered in the multisensory rooms was awarded Advanced Accreditation status by the NAS in 2019.

Fundación MAPFRE, a non-profit institution of MAPFRE Group, is a leading global foundation committed to people’s well-being and social progress. It contributes to improving people’s quality of life and the progress of society through multinational programmes and activities.