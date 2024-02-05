Fundación MAPFRE will continue in its efforts to generate awareness towards road safety measures in 2024 by educating young adults and the public, it said in a statement.

The foundation has once again teamed up with Doctors for Road Safety (D4RS), who also share the same concern on this national issue.

D4RS is a voluntary organisation founded by doctors and medical students aiming to elevate road safety awareness nationwide. Through peer education, public outreach and advocacy efforts, D4RS strives to make road safety a priority.

Fundación MAPFRE will be continuing the ‘Street Smart’ Road Safety Campaign by expanding their reach to more students, both in primary schools as well as sixth form, aiming to educate soon-to-be newly licensed drivers on how to stay safe on the road.

The sessions will be delivered by D4RS to sixth form students and focus on the process of achieving one’s driving licence responsibly, picking a suitable first car and maintaining it properly, commuting via motorbike or bicycle, the repercussions of speeding, and the implications of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Engaging with young adults in road safety education is paramount to creating a safer future on our roads

In this proactive step towards fostering road-safety awareness among young adults, Javier Moreno Gonzalez, CEO of MAPFRE Middlesea, joined a road-safety education session organised for 16- to 18-year-olds. He could experience firsthand how the ‘Street Smart’ campaign sessions feature informative presentations, interactive discussions, and practical demonstrations facilitated by experts from D4RS. Students learn about safe driving techniques, the impact of risky behaviours on road accidents and pedestrian safety.

Moreno Gonzalez said: “Engaging with young adults in road safety education is paramount to creating a safer future on our roads. By equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions, we empower them to be responsible road users and champions of safety within their communities.”

Fundación MAPFRE and D4RS aim to inspire positive behavioural changes and cultivate a culture of safety consciousness among youth.

The non-profit organisation was established by MAPFRE Group to promote social welfare and improve the well-being of society. The foundation focuses on initiatives related to health, culture and social action, supporting projects that have a positive impact on communities globally.