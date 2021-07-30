A fundraising run/swim challenge in aid of twin boys with a rare condition is taking place tomorrow from Mosta to Ċirkewwa.

Like other children their age, nine-year-old Len and Jacob love adventure but a physical impairment limits them from enjoying life to the full. Their condition impedes their coordination and motor skills and requires vigorous therapy, that includes hippotherapy and hydrotherapy.

Their parents have set up a Facebook page to help raise funds to cover the costs involved.

Tomorrow’s event will see the boys’ father, football player turned multi-sport athlete Brian Galea, together with athletes Nathalie Briffa Farrugia and Karl Cortis running from Rotunda Square in Mosta at 4am to Ċirkewwa, then swimming to Mġarr harbour and running to Ta’ Pinu basilica, where they expect to arrive at 10am.

The challenge will be streamed live on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/813895619328606/.

More information on the fund and how one can donate is available on the Facebook page Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.