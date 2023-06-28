The Ball of the August Moon 2023 will be held on Saturday August 5 at Verdala Palace Gardens to raise much-needed proceeds for the Community Chest Fund, President George Vella said on Wednesday.

“This is not just about something that people will pay to go and enjoy, but it is something they can enjoy while contributing to a just cause of strong social value”, he said at the formal launch.

He underlined the importance of fund-raising events such as this, saying that the Community Chest Fund had seen an increase in the number of people pleading for its help, notably for the purchase of medicines and for assistance to travel abroad for treatment.

The president thanked the organisers for their service.

The chairman of the organising committee, Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, thanked all the companies and entities supporting the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.augustmoonball.com