Acclaimed Japanese pianist Naoko Aburaki will perform a concert at St Augustine Monastery, Valletta, tomorrow at 6pm as part of an ongoing fundraising project in aid of the monastery’s restoration.

She will start her concert with Bach and continue with Schubert´s Impromptu no. 3 and 4, followed by Debussy’s Claire de Lune. She will end the concert with Frédéric Chopin’s Scherzo no. 2, Marzurka no. 4 and the Polonaise op. 53.

After the concert, patrons will be invited to a pasta dinner prepared by the monastery kitchen in the refectory, and guests will be offered a free guided tour through the monastery and the shelters.

For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt or call the monas­tery prior, Fr Alex Cauchi OSA, on 7928 6785, 9947 7344.