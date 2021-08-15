Hospice Malta is organising its annual fundraising dinner at The Reef Club on September 4. The ticket price of €60 includes a three-course meal, a welcome drink, free parking, free flowing local water, soft drinks and wine.

Entertainment will be provided by Pamela Bezzina.

The event is being held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols as issued by the health authorities. Up to six tickets may be bought at once for a table of six. If more tickets are required, one is requested to place additional orders.

One has to present the vaccination certificate at the entrance.

Ticket are being sold exclusively online. Sales close on August 26 at noon.

To view the menu and buy tickets, visit https://hospicemalta. org/event/annual-fundraising-dinner-2021/.