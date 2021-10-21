The month of October is annually dedicated to the missions. The month starts with the feast of St Therese of Lisieux, the patron of missions, which falls on October 1, while the penultimate Sunday is World Mission Sunday.

The message Pope Francis chose for this year’s World Mission Sunday is inspired from the biblical scripture in Acts 4:20: “We cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard”. He urges the faithful to support both the spiritual and financial overseas missionaries on this day.

As the official missionary arm of the Holy See and the Church, Missio Malta is inviting everyone to help those in need. This month, it is spreading this message by visiting schools and parishes. On World Mission Sunday, mass will be transmitted live on local TV at 9.30am.

Part of this year’s proceeds will help the Arrupe Centre in Cambodia, a home where children with disabilities caused by landmines or diseases such as polio and cancer are treated. Landmines are still a major problem in the country.

From 1975 to 1979, Cambodia went through a civil war. During the 1970s and 1980s, millions of landmines were planted across the country. Despite 20 years of efforts to get rid of these explosive mines, it is still estimated that there are over three million landmines and other weapons buried across the country, with about 100 accidents and casualties occurring every year.

The international arm of Missio will be at the service of the Church in Malta and Gozo, providing expertise, materials and support to both dioceses.

As the pope’s official charity for overseas mission, Missio enables Catholics in Malta and Gozo to live out the call they received at baptism: to share in the Church’s universal mission.

Prayers and donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit www. missio.org.mt/gm-2021.