Funds to support cultural activities on Gozo have increased three-fold to €750,000, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Camilleri said the funding to help support cultural events on the sister island had been bolstered particularly because organising such activities during the COVID-19 pandemic was proving to be far costlier than in previous years.

RELATED STORIES EU funds mean more to see and enjoy in Gozo

“We are showing that for this administration, supporting cultural activities is a priority,” Camilleri said.

John Xuereb, the director of national heritage within the Gozo Ministry, told reporters that voluntary organisations, independent individuals and groups, as well as local councils and other local organisations, were all eligible for funding as long as their activity was set to be held this year.

More information on the Gozo Cultural Events Fund is available on the Gozo Ministry's website.