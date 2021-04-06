Thirteen projects that explore the use of digital technology within the arts have received funding ranging from a few thousand euro to €20,000 each, as part of an Arts Council Malta scheme.

The projects range from a digital tabletop roleplaying game to online ballet classes, virtual reality-driven projects and a project involving augmented reality and geolocation applications to create theatre performances.

Successful recipients of the €200,000 in funding were selected from a total of 28 applications that sought a total of €480,000 in funding overall. All project evaluators were external to Arts Council Malta.

Arts Council Malta director of funding and strategy Mary Ann Cauchi said that the oversubscribed funding programme was evidence “that the creative and cultural sectors are responding to the need and relevance of the digital within the arts.”

Applications were carefully vetted, she added.

Culture Minister Jose’ Herrera said that digital technology was playing an increasingly important role in the creation of artistic work, engaging new audiences, nurturing collaborations and developing new business models for the arts.

Arts Council Malta research associate Neville Borg provided an overview of the funded projects. Each falls into one of three main categories: artistic practice, audience engagement and capacity building. A list of funded projects is available online.

The funding for digital research and development forms part of the RESTART Schemes 2021.