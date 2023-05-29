One man’s 30-year dream of restoring a historic bakery on Comino that once fed the island’s community of around 100 people is inching closer to reality as the eNGO he heads has managed to raise €30,000.

The original oven is still there, unused for nearly a century.

Martin Galea De Giovanni first stumbled on the bakery during a camping trip about three decades ago. The original oven, unused for nearly a century, was still there, as were most of the original limestone walls surrounding it. However, it had fallen into disrepair, succumbing to the elements and looters.

Ever since, Galea De Giovanni has dreamt of restoring the place and turning it into an interpretation centre for the island, a Natura 2000 site.

The self-sustaining centre could one day be turned into a place where visitors learn about the island’s history and why it was worthy of protection, Galea De Giovanni thought.

“I visited the bakery multiple times in subsequent camping trips, witnessing the site deteriorating with time: a collapsed roof, dumping of waste, vandalism.

Martin Galea De Giovanni during a camping trip.

"In my head, I envisioned a brighter future for the place, transforming it into an environmental centre that would not only inform the visitors about the natural and historic heritage of Comino but also show the way forward,” he told Times of Malta.

“The restoration of the Comino bakery could set an example of finding a new – sustainable – purpose for heritage buildings with the interest of the public at heart, rather than enriching a few, something that has become common practice in the past few decades.”

A room with a complete ceiling collapse.

Galea De Giovanni eventually joined Friends of the Earth Malta as a volunteer and later became the organisation’s director.

The dream edged closer to reality when FoEM was granted guardianship of the 14,400-square-metre plot of land in 2021, after gaining planning permission to renovate the place.

FoEM started raising funds for the project during last year’s Earth Garden and, in March this year, the organisation launched a crowdfunding campaign.

The team behind the project – made up of Galea De Giovanni, Maria Eileen Fsadni and Michelangelo Galea – has so far managed to collect €30,000 to kick-start it.

The funds will be invested in security, essential facilities and cleaning.

View of the bakery on Comino.

Over the years, xriek (stone slabs), shutters and doors have been stolen from the building, so the first thing the organisation will do is put in windows, doors and CCTV cameras to secure the place.

Just like the xriek and shutters, the water closet has also disappeared. The next step would, therefore, be to install sanitary facilities and electricity, while the organisation is hoping to source most of the fittings and fixtures second-hand.

However, it would still need to pay for their transportation to the island.

A portion of the funds will then go towards clearing the site of garbage, some of which seems to have made it there all the way from the Blue Lagoon.

The next step would be to turn the place into a non-profit community centre, with basic hosting facilities, space for informal workshops and room for nature walks. However, another fundraiser will have to be launched for purpose.

The plan is to install solar panels, rainwater collection facilities, a vegetable garden and a not-for-profit space for overnight stays and retreats.

The whole project is expected to cost over €400,000.

Readers who would like to know more about the project or would like to donate may visit kemmuna.org

Another section of the building. Part of the building showing original features. Bird's eye view of the bakery.