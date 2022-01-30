CSB Group annually raises funds for charity as part of its corporate social responsibility programme. While funds are raised throughout the year, the main initiative happens during the Christmas season whereby rather than exchanging gifts, the group’s staff members raise funds for charity.

As per tradition, the total amount collected last Christmas was tripled by the group’s directors, raising the final donation to a generous sum.

One of the charitable institutions chosen by the group is the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, which runs a number of medical, social and humanitarian projects, one of them being the ministering to the sick and disabled while on pilgrimage at Lourdes. A monetary donation was presented to Pascal A. Demajo, a council member of the local association.

Donations from the same fund were also presented to the Malta Hospice Movement, the NGO that provides complementary patient-centred palliative care, and the Dar Merħba Bik Foundation, an institution that works with women who suffer from domestic abuse.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta, that provides non-perishable emergency food packs to families struggling to sustain themselves, was also supported with a thoughtful amount of non-perishable food items collected by the group’s team members.

CSB Group thanks such organisations for the valuable support they give to the local community and invites anyone wishing to contribute to these causes to visit hospicemalta.org, darmerhbabik.org, foodbanklifeline.com and order ofmalta.mt.