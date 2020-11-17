Artists who are struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic may soon be offered a lifeline in the form of government funding, Culture Minister Jose’ Herrera hinted on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference to announce funding for band clubs [kazini], Herrera said that the government would soon be announcing aid for the arts sector.

Money would be diverted from funds allocated to government-driven events which have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, he said.

"We want to help private projects and individuals now, even if their projects are not happening for another two years, to ensure they can survive," he told Times of Malta.

The minister did not provide any further details about the potential funding.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

€165,000 in funding for band clubs

Announcing the aid for band clubs, Herrera said around 25 clubs would be receiving money from a €165,000 pot to help tide them over during the pandemic.

Clubs, which Herrera described as “an integral part of the texture of social folklore”, are currently closed due to public health restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions are due to be revisited on December 1.

Roughly 53 band clubs had applied for funds, the minister added. According to Arts Council Malta executive chairman Albert Marshall, it would have cost taxpayers €600,000 to fund all those which had applied.

"Band clubs also have an indirect social and cultural contribution that is given through their central role in the local community, and we wish to help them contribute further," Marshall added.

The minister said that while it was not possible to disburse funds to every applicant, the government wanted to do all it could to help band clubs given the pandemic.

Band club associations president Noel Camilleri said that band clubs needed all the help they could get at this time.

Herrera also emphasised that funds to help contributing artists have also been disbursed, including schemes to help other sectors.

Those seeking funds for projects planned for after the pandemic can still apply for funding, he added, and note that the project is scheduled to take place later on next year.

"We also hope to introduce a similar scheme next year, along with an incremental increase over the last few years," Herrera stated.