State services should be revised and different funds allocated to men and women, according to a COVID-19 position paper by the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights.

“Without women’s invisible, unpaid labour at home taking care of children, the sick and the elderly, and female frontliners, the whole country would have spun into chaos,” the council said in a document outlining the effect of the pandemic on women in Malta.

The council is a government-appointed body that advises it on issues affecting women in Malta and presents policy proposals.

“Women’s contribution to the pandemic needs to be taken on board and rewarded by ensuring that in the near future budgets and services are reviewed with a gender lens.”

When contacted, council chairperson Josann Cutajar explained that funds need to be allocated equitably. If fewer girls are taking up science, technology, engineering and math subjects, more funds need to be allocated to find out why this is so and try to do away with the obstacles.

The focus should be on equitable outcome rather than equitable access to resources, she said.

In its position paper, the council suggests that special support is needed for women who may find that their business will not function in a post-COVID economy.

“Women find it harder to garner the necessary funding to start up, set up or evolve their business model. An agency or a section within Malta Enterprise needs to be assigned with experienced individuals who can give female owners the needed help to re-organise or re-start a business if this fails post-COVID,” it said.

The council commended Malta Enterprise’s measures that helped sectors retain a good portion of their employees. However, it added that despite these measures, there was an increase in unemployment in April.

“Our fear is that once these rates are published there will be an increase in women’s inactivity rate. Unlike unemployment, inactivity means total withdrawal from the labour market.”

The occupational sectors that registered a high unemployment rate were clerical support, technicians and associate professionals, and to a lesser extent, service and sales workers.

“These are the sectors where a good portion of the female labour force find employment,” the council added.

The detailed paper also refers to public means of commuting: women tend to rely more on public transport than men since their precarious location in the labour market renders them less able to afford their own means of transport.

Those who use public transport are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus, the council said, suggesting a subsidised taxi fare scheme for vulnerable people, especially those who cannot avoid travelling during rush hours.

Health and reproductive challenges

The pandemic has also impacted access to healthcare, especially sexual and reproductive health, according to the position paper.

It said safe and confidential access to health services can be undermined by restricted freedom of movement, a lack of income and a lack of childcare, among others. Sexual and reproductive health was also affected by the reallocation of resources, the shortage of medical supplies and the disruption of the global supply system.

Access to contraception and hormone therapy for trans women were a case in point, the council noted.

Malta needs to make such health services accessible in different areas of the island, including Gozo, even in a pandemic, it urged.

Meanwhile, when hospitals are geared to deal with a pandemic, maternity care can be provided in hotels close to the main hospital, a practice adopted by other countries to ensure that the mother and children are not exposed to virus.