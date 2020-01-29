A funerals director has been handed a suspended one-year jail term and a general interdiction after being convicted of bribing a hospital carer to give him information about deceased patients.

Mario Lia was found guilty of having bribed the carer at Sir Anthony Mamo oncology hospital to give him details of deceased patients so that he could contact their family to organise the funeral.

The court, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said the case constituted a breach of privacy and a violation of data protection laws.

In considering sentence, the court observed that the practice by the accused had not taken place over a long period of time.

The police investigated the case following a complaint to the administration of Mater Dei Hospital by a man who said that two funeral directors learnt before him that his father had passed away.

The other carer, Angelo Vella, is being tried separately.

The case took place early in 2018.

Police Inspector Anne Marie Xuereb prosecuted.