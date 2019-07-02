Activists plan to wear black and hold candles in the latest protest against trees being cleared to make way for infrastructure projects.

The Vigil of Hope will take place at 8pm on Monday at the Santa Lucija jogging track where almost 300 trees face the chop.

It follows a separate protest at the weekend in the same area when activists who erected posters bearing black crosses on trees marked for destruction were insulted by workers and passers-by.

Climate Action group Extinction Rebellion Malta (XR Malta) said the latest demonstration was to show the government "that people want the trees and open spaces to remain and that not everybody is in favour of these projects."

What is happening to Santa Luċija trees?

Some 295 trees in the area are expected to be uprooted to make way for the €20 million underpass project, which the government hopes will ease traffic in the area. A further 250 will be removed in an attempt to transplant them to another location.

Infrastructure Malta says it will plant trees in other locations to make up for those lost during the Santa Luċija road project and argued that there will be a total net gain of 300 trees by the end of it.

The Environment and Resources Authority said that the transplantation plans and proposals to plant new trees would "compensate" for the loss.

However environmentalists argue that replanting projects need the right conditions to succeed and that planting new trees does not make up for uprooting mature trees.

How have environmental campaigners reacted?

The revelations that hundreds of trees are being sacrificed for road projects have spurred environmentalists into action and led to a flurry of new groups being organised.

Last month more than 1,000 people protested against separate plans to cut down 594 trees to make way for the Central Link road widening project.

That protest was organised by 19-year-old Sasha Vella, after her initial Facebook group of 50 concerned activists mushroomed into 7,000 members.

Tonight's protest is organised by Extinction Rebellion Malta (XR Malta), which was founded last month because of fears Malta is not meeting its climate targets.

“Science is telling us that we need to make changes, that politicians need to act and as a country we aren’t doing this,” said spokeswoman Anna Fava.

“The directives currently in place are a good start, but they aren’t good enough to reach our climate targets.”

The group was founded by Alternattiva Demokratika local council candidate Samuel Muscat, MEP candidate Mina Tolu, medical student Steve Bajada, as well as Ms Ms Fava, who serves as AD Żgħażagħ’s public relations offer.

Resident-run NGO Save Santa Luċija Open Spaces Network (SSLOSN) is also co-hosting this evening’s vigil.

The group is concerned that the Tal-Barrani Underpass project will destroy at least 3,500 square metres of public woodland that surround the Santa Luċija jogging track.

Activists promoting positive action

Another organisation promoting change is Għaqda Siġar Maltin, an NGO created by six friends in 2018 which focuses on planting indigenous trees and plants in local habitats.

The group has planted 1,000 trees so far.

“Do not underestimate the power of positive change you can do. We must turn the problems around us into opportunities, while keeping on creating awareness," Żebbuġ local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, who was among the group's founders, wrote on Facebook.

As well as planting trees, the group also focuses on teaching people how to a difference.

When the time is right to grow a specific tree, the organisation posts a tutorial of how to grow the plant easily and with little resources.