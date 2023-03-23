The King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta has recorded a set of funeral marches by various well-known composers, including the society’s director, John Galea.

Galea’s march, dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI, is entitled In Memoriam Benedictus pp XVI. Other marches are La Passione di Cristo, by assistant director Anthony Cassar, while Etienne Spiteri dedicated a march to Queen Elizabeth, entitled Grief, the Price We Pay for Love. Ray Sciberras composed Il Giorno della Croce.

Another funeral march, The Honoured Dead, is by American composer John Philip Sousa, while others come from the pen of Vincenzo Ciappara – Rimpianto, The Last Salute (Josef Grech), Mecum in Paradiso (Tancred Grech), Pianto della Mamma (Ugo Manfredi), Sogħba (Charles Abela) and L’Addolorata by Michele Gerardi.

The CD, to be launched on Saturday, March 25, at the King’s Own Band Club, Valletta, at 11am, can be obtained from the society’s club against a donation of €10.