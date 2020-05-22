The Church on Friday published directives on funeral Masses which are now to start being held again.

Funerals and all Church activities have been banned since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The measures ensure that the necessary health precautions are taken by attendees while a deserved goodbye is given to dear ones.

Mass can be held in the open, such as in cemeteries on or the church parvis, or in churches which are 500 square metres or larger. In such churches, only 20 people will be allowed in.

The Church said that in the current circumstances preference should be given to open-air celebrations. The directives establish the procedures that have to be followed before, during and after Mass.

The place where Mass is to be held will be prepared with signs to indicate where the people can stay during the liturgical celebration.

On arrival, a person wearing a mask or a visor will take the temperature of attendees and then ask them to use the hand santisers which will be made available.

People with fever or not cooperating will not be allowed to attend Mass.

During Mass, there should be no physical contact between people at any time.

For Holy Communion, people will be asked to stay in their place and the priest will give Communion in the hand to people wearing a mask or a visor after sanitising his hands.

The priest’s statement “The Body of Christ” will be stated once only from the altar and recipients should reply “Amen”.

At the end of Mass, those present for the funeral should leave in an orderly manner while keeping social distance.

Church benches or chairs will be disinfected after Mass.