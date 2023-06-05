Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone blasted his team’s attitude after their 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in game two of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Malone was furious with his team after their first loss on home court during the post-season saying he was “perplexed” by their approach.

“Let’s talk about effort. This is NBA Finals, we are talking about effort; that’s a huge concern of mine,” said Malone, who was yelling at his team in the first time-out of the game, after a slow start.

Denver won the opening game but now head to Miami with the series tied at 1-1 and Malone said they were fortunate to be on level terms.

“You guys probably thought I was just making up some storyline after game one when I said we didn’t play well. We didn’t play well,” he said.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt