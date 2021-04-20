Furious Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi said Tuesday he favoured boycotting his team’s midweek Serie A game at AC Milan because of their role in the planned Super League.

“I don’t like playing this match because Milan are one of these teams. I told (club CEO Giovanni) Carnevali and my players. If Carnevali obliges me then I’ll clearly go, but I felt disappointed.”

Milan, Inter and Juventus are the three Italian teams part of the new Super League.

And 41-year-old former midfielder De Zerbi, who started his professional career at Milan, said he had been furious when he heard the news.

