The government has set up the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, an independent entity that will ensure the highest education standards are maintained.

Speaking at the authority's launch, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said the government is committed to ensure quality education.

"We are committed to providing access to quality education for all. This is a point which I don't mind stressing - inclusive education is a fundamental right of every boy and girl.

"Thanks to this authority, we hope to build a community where everyone feels valued and accepted," Caruana said.

On her part, authority CEO Rose Anne Cuschieri said the entity works in a way that legitimises and safeguards both the institutions and programmes of study as well as the students.

The authority is tasked with regulating educational institutions that provide further and higher education to ensure the highest standards are adhered to.

More information is available on the website mfhea.mt.