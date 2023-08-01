Air Malta has announced that another six flights scheduled to take place between August 3 and August 5 have been cancelled after the Catania airport was damaged by a fire.

The airline said that regretfully the flights had to be cancelled due to continued aircraft movement limitations benign imposed on airlines in the aftermath of the fire.

The cancelled flights are:

• August 3, KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 1.35 pm

• August 3, KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 3 pm

• August 4, KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 1.15 pm

• August 4, KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 2.40 pm

• August 5, KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3.05 pm

• August 5, KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 4.50 pm

Passengers who would like to rebook their tickets can call on 2166 2211, from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between 8 am and 6 pm.

Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and would like to opt for a monetary refund can send an email on refundrequest@airmalta.com