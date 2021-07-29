Education is key – whether to improve your career prospects, embark on a new journey or just for the sake of knowledge itself, learning enhances opportunities, opens possibilities and enriches your potential.

21 Academy was founded with this aim – to provide students with a valuable and positive learning experience based on high quality teaching at its premises in Naxxar and online.

The academic team delivering courses, webinars and workshops consists of successful professionals who lecture and train on a part-time basis while practising their profession – this ensures a holistic and practical approach to their teaching. This helps to keep the training deliverables continuously updated.

21 Academy has, in recent years, delivered its own accredited courses and has also delivered non-accredited courses – including the popular course on data protection which is running again from October 26, 2021.– as well as custom-made training programmes.

Education is valuable – but at 21 Academy, it is affordable. Students furthering their knowledge at 21 Academy acknowledge the cost-effectiveness of each programmes, as well as the high professional standards with which they are delivered. In fact, all of 21 Academy’s courses qualify for one or more refund schemes available for participating students, employees and their employers.

21 Academy has just launched its new scholastic timetable which includes various programmes, including new additions as well as popular ones like the Diploma in Law, starting in October, intended for those who wish to gain a thorough and practical knowledge of the most salient fields of Maltese law. Structured on a part-time basis, this diploma can be achieved over 18 months – the diploma has 16 modules, each of which may also be taken up separately, allowing participants to either do the full programme or focus on one or more areas of law.

Another popular course starting shortly is the Award in Anti-Money Laundering and Funding of Terrorism, intended for compliance officers or managers, risk officers, money laundering reporting officers, compliance advisors, in-house lawyers and those working in private practice. This course is delivered over eight morning sessions of 2.5 hours each.

One of the most sought-after courses is the Award in Payroll Fundamentals which is delivered online over 10 lectures providing thorough knowledge of principles of payroll and related employment law and data privacy implications. Another online course which is topical is the Award in Occupational Psychology.

The Directors Law and Compliance short course helps participants gain an understanding of the role, duties and legal responsibilities of a company director as well as the other critical board roles, activities and duties associated with leading a business. This course – delivered in a hands-on, wide-ranging manner – will help you with the knowledge and skills essential to be able to handle the role, identify and manage risks and opportunities successfully and avoid personal penalties.

If you want to invest in learning and enhance your career, visit www.21academy.education.