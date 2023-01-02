Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal two minutes from time, earned Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Rangers on Monday to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old Japanese international’s 15th goal of the campaign ended Rangers’ manager Michael Beale’s perfect record — four wins in his previous four matches — since replacing the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Celtic took an early lead through Fukushashi’s compatriot Daizen Maeda before Rangers hit back with two quickfire goals early in the second-half.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was satisfied with the result in what he termed a “great game of football.”

