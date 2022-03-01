World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury accused Dillian Whyte of “showing the white flag” after the challenger failed to attend a press conference on Tuesday ahead of their April 23 WBC title bout at Wembley Stadium.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren, who won the right to stage the all-British fight with a $41 million (£30 million) purse bid, was also scathing about Whyte’s “disgraceful” absence.

Whyte, the mandatory challenger for the unbeaten Fury’s World Boxing Council (WBC) title, is preparing for the fight in Portugal and, according to Warren, rejected the offer of a private jet to fly to London for Tuesday’s event at Wembley.

