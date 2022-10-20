Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title in an all-British trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in London on December 3 after the collapse of negotiations for a prospective showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The bout against Chisora, whom Fury beat in 2011 and 2014, will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be the “Gypsy King’s” first outing since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, in April.

The unbeaten Fury, whose WBC belt will be on the line, tweeted: “Let’s have it then Del Boy!!! See you December 3rd, London!”.

