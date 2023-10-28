It’s finally here, the great spectacle which figures to be Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou is upon us.

This Saturday, a fight which was kept under wraps from the boxing public and was announced out of left field is happening.

The consensus best heavyweight in boxing and current undefeated WBC champion, will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, for the unofficial title of ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.

The fight has received a lot of promotion, and everyone involved in it is promising a great fight between two gigantic men, but whether that actually comes to pass is another matter.

Let’s start with the facts.

Tyson Fury is a giant of a man, scaling 6 foot 9 inches in height and regularly weighing over 270lbs in weight. He’s the current WBC champion and thought of by the majority of people in boxing as the best heavyweight on the planet.

